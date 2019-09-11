Social Activity Token (SAT) Market Cap Reaches $115,224.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $115,224.00 and $45.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00323344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00050624 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007171 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

