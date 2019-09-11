Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

SOI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 23,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,240. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $661.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

