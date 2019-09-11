Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 5,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

