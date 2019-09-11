South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 8,700 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 126.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.33. The stock had a trading volume of 344,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,643. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

