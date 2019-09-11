South Dakota Investment Council Buys 29,933 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.