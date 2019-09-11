South Dakota Investment Council Buys 4,400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,659. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

