South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,275,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,331,000 after acquiring an additional 184,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. 999,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,859. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

