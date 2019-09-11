South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.53 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 208,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 19,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,821. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

