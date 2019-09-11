South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.66.

MLM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.26. The company had a trading volume of 156,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,106. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $264.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.