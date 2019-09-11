SpartanNash Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,852. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

