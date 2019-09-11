SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.24, 10,997,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 7,516,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

