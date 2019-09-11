Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) PT Set at $38.00 by Morgan Stanley

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given a $38.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $67.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 1,144,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $83,714,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 728,431 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 136.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 584,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

