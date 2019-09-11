SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.08

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPX by 71.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

