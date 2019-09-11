Stellar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.77 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Stellarport and ZB.COM. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $149.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,323,320,393 coins and its circulating supply is 19,749,186,501 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Ovis, Koineks, Cryptomate, ABCC, Gate.io, Kraken, Upbit, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Liquid, Koinex, RippleFox, Exrates, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, BCEX, Exmo, Binance, C2CX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Bitbns, BitMart, CoinEgg, Kuna, HitBTC, Stronghold, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.