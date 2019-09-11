Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,615. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

