Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Store Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 142,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

