Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 116,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,896. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

