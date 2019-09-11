Stratis Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittylicious, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $34.93 million and $432,397.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005943 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001806 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062249 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,481,839 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

