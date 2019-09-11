StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $992.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Coindeal and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $560,579.00 and approximately $992.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

