Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 26,619 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.