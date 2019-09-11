Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 31,204 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14.

