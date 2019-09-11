Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 627.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in NMI by 994.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,571 shares of company stock worth $2,197,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.