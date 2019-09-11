Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Reaches $561,270.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a market cap of $561,270.00 and approximately $1,935.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00213168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01223895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00087854 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025895 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.