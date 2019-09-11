Swiss National Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 149.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 200,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,832,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $242,648 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 252,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $636.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.06. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

