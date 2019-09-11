Swiss National Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

OBNK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,583. The firm has a market cap of $799.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.45. Origin Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

