Swiss National Bank Has $950,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 361.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 175.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,718. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $888.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.07 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

