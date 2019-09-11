Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,100 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nlight were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Nlight by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 851,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nlight by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the first quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nlight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,514,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Nlight by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,046,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nlight stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. Nlight Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $581.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

