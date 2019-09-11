Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report $86.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $344.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.72 million to $347.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $375.27 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $391.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin L. Jimmerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $9,646,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

TH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 184,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

