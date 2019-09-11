Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.91

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.91 and traded as high as $158.10. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 9,584,129 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TW. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.09 ($2.42).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.