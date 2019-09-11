Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 133,700 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 6.6% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $56,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 125.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 72,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.26. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

