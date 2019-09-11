Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Declares $0.04 — Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,743. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

