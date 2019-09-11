Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $22.85. Tenaris shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 202,245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Tenaris by 292.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

