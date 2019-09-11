Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NYSE:TER traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. 1,239,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 263,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 245,840 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

