Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.78, 546,461 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 367,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TX. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Ternium by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

