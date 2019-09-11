The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The Western Union has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 251,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,074. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,700. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

