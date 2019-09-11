Theta Token Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, DDEX and Fatbtc. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.04790468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Coinbit, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, DDEX, Binance, Coineal, Fatbtc, WazirX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

