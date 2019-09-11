THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:TSLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 12,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

