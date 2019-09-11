Thomas R. Flynn Acquires 32,447 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 32,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 1,439,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

