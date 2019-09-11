Tidex Token Price Hits $0.13 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $9,850.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

