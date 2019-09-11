Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), 6,536 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

