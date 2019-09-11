Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $37,219,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 53.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Visteon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 30,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $108.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

