Tiverton Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 796,195 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 273,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 90,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

