Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,057 shares of company stock worth $9,991,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 212,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

