Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,313 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 24,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.