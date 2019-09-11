Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 471,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,653. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

