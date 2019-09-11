Tiverton Asset Management LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.99. 35,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,797. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

