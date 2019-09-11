Tiverton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 94,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

