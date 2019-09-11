Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 45,655 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 22,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,691. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $233.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,086,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

