Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPXN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 9,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

