Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,757 shares of company stock worth $37,105,698 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.76. 484,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,176,644. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

